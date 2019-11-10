|
William "Bill" A. Prante William (Bill) A. Prante, 71, was born in Mount Vernon, WA April 10th 1948. Bill passed Monday October 21st, surrounded by his family at home in Graham after a long battle with lung cancer. He is preceded in in death by his parents John L. and Doris L. Prante and sister Theresa Prante. Bill is survived by his wife Sue of the home, and children: Manuel Garcia (Tony Prante) and wife Wendy of Marysville, Kimberly Jett, of Graham, Sean Brown and husband Danny, of Castle Rock and Torrie Davenport of Port Orchard. He is survived by sister Judith Shedd of Aberdeen; brothers Jerry Nielsen and wife Barbara of Almira; Jim Prante and wife Barbara of Gallatin TN; and Alfred Prante and wife Cheryl of Gig Harbor. Bill was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War where he served as a medic. His service, however, didn't stop there. Bill lived his life in service of his family, friends, and community. He was relentless about the comfort of others and putting everyone's needs above his own. Bill had a passion for music, quilt making, and his family. He took great pride in spending time with his grandchildren: Marissa, Tabitha, Christina, Jessica, Mandy, Olive, Ainsley, and Elias plus nine wonderful great-grandchildren Natalie, Ricky, JonJon, Scarlett, Hunter, Jonnavahn, Gigi, Preston, and Kimberly who all deeply loved him and will miss him deeply. Bill leaves behind family and many friends that will sorely miss him. He will always be fondly known for his wicked sense of humor and loving spirit. The service for Bill will be @11:30 am Friday November 22 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 24th St. Kent WA. We love you dad! The sky is not the limit for believers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019