William B. Wingard, Jr. William B. Wingard, Jr. passed away on November 20, 2019. He was born to William Sr. & Mary Wingard in Tacoma, WA in 1937. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Kene, his children, Greg (Stacy), Jennifer (Mike), Brad, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. After graduating from Stadium High school, Bill joined the National Guard. He had a successful career in banking and later was offered the position of CFO at Northwest Cascade in Puyallup and remained there until his retirement. Bill loved boating, fishing and cars. He came to a faith in Christ in the mid 70's and spent more than 40 years serving at and attending Life Center Church in Tacoma. Spending time with family was very important to Bill and he built many memories not only for his children but also his grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held in his honor at Life Center Church in Tacoma on December 5th at 11:00am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019
