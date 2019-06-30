Home

William Beane William (Bill) Beane, born 6/3/1928 in Eatonville, WA, where he lived most of his life, passed away at home in Puyallup, WA 6/24/2019. He graduated Eatonville HS, served in the Navy, and attended PLC and Bates VOC-TECH. He worked a variety of jobs, but loved most carpentry and Heavy Equipment work. Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret; children Carmen (Jon) Bryson, James (Cindy) Benáe, Jeanne (Chris) McMahon; 6 grandkids and 5 great grandkids. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 13th at 2pm in the Eatonville Baptist Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019
