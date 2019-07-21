William "Mike" Becker William "Mike" Becker father, grandfather, brother, uncle and collector of classic cars passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 9, 2019. Mike was born August 19, 1939, at Virginia Mason in Seattle and spent the majority of his life in the Pacific Northwest. He graduated from Bellarmine Prep High School and went on to attend Seattle University for two years before transferring to Washington State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He proudly became the 12,204th Licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Washington. Most of his working life was spent with local construction companies. In retirement he spent his time volunteering at the LeMay America's Car Museum, attending car shows and vintage races, participating in hill climbs and road rallies, and successfully instilling his love of all things automotive in his two grandsons. He is survived by his two children, two grandchildren and his classic car collection. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway with a reception to follow at the LeMay Marymount Event Center. If one wishes, the family suggests donating to the LeMay Collections or College Planning Network in his memory.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019