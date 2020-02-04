Home

More Obituaries for William Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Berry

William "Bill" Berry Obituary
William "Bill" Berry Bill Berry was born July 12, 1944 and passed away after a long battle with cancer on January 30, 2020. Bill was born in Puyallup to John and Agnes Berry. He graduated from Puyallup High School in 1962. Following his service in the Army, he worked and retired from US West after 35 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Berry, sister Donna, brothers, Frank and John Berry and his first wife, Claire Berry. Bill is survived by his wife of 20 years, Susan Berry, daughter Megan Nathe (Mark), step sons Paul Terrile (Dayle), Nick Terrile (Lulu) and grandchildren, Ellie and Ian Nathe, Vinnie and Gianna Terrile, Lilah and Sam Terrile, Sister Barbara Schmidt and brother Jim. Funeral mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church (503 3rd Street SW, Puyallup) on February 8th at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow at High Cedars Golf Course.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 4, 2020
