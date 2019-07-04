William Crofoot William R. Crofoot (Bill) passed in his sleep on January 14, 2019. Bill was born to Florence and Paul Crofoot on October 17, 1940 in Lowville, New York and was the oldest of four siblings, Edward, Clara, and Diane. Bill entered the United States Air Force in 1959. He served throughout the United States and overseas locations all over the world. In 1962, France, Bill met Karen Hopwood. On July 13, 1968 Bill and Karen were married in a simple living room ceremony in the company of close friends and family. While deployed in Germany during the early 1970's their two children, Stacey and Geoffrey, were born. The family eventually settled on Fox Island, in Washington State. Bill served the remainder of his decorated career at McChord Air Force Base. Bill retired honorably from the United States Air Force, as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1985. After his service in the Air force, and a second career as a small business owner, Bill and Karen sought to travel the county in an RV. However, before this dream could be realized, Karen suffered a severe stroke confining her to a wheelchair and limiting her speech. In the 16 years since the stroke, Bill embodied their wedding vow of "Love your partner in sickness and in health," as Karen's primary caregiver. In 2018, Bill and Karen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the company of close friends and family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, his two children, his grandson Tennyson, his brother and sisters, as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews. Bill served his country with honor and distinction. He was a devoted family man, a dedicated father, and a loving husband. Bill will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, his quirky sense of humor, and for the sweet sound of ABBA booming out of his beloved stereo system. Bill was loved by all who knew him, and will be missed by family and friends all over the world. Lt. Col. Ret. William R. Crofoot will be memorialized at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent with full military honors on August 16, 2019 at 1:30 sharp. If you plan on attending, please contact the family about arrival and protocol. A memorial reception will be held at the family's Fox Island home on August 17, around 2pm.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 4, 2019