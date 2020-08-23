William "Bill" Edward Edge Bill Edge of Tacoma, WA , 76 passed away quietly February 23, 2020 with his wife, Pamela and his son, James at his side at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. He was born at his grandparents house, James & Ada Stewart in Zinc, Arkansas on August 23, 1943. He was the first child for Wilmer (Farmer) & Beatrice Edge. His family moved to Tieton, WA when he was a young boy and eventually settled in Grandview, WA. Where he attended Grandview High School and was involved in many sports including playing running back on the football team. Bill worked various jobs from farm work, picking fruit, logging with his dad and uncles, he was a counselor at Seattle General Hospital, even dispensing methadone. He was a member of Laborer Local 252 from 1975 to 1990. And worked for CDR Construction, Tacoma Boat, and Blount Construction on the new Madigan Hospital. In 1990 he went to work for the City of Tacoma in the Street Maintenance Dept. And retired after 20 years. He was a avid outdoorsman who loved nothing more then camping, being in the woods, hunting (deer, elk, moose, bear, mountain goat, cougar) and fishing. He loved the Seahawks and was a season ticket holder for many years. Bill will forever be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. We will never forget his lively sense of humor, loyalty, heart of gold and everything that made him "Bill". He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his six children; Sherri Vann (Holly), Angela Jolley, Michelle Beaton, William P. Edge, James M. Edge, Jonathon Edge. Grandchildren; Jordan, Kendra, James E., Jenna (Nick), Wesley, Taylor, Luciano, Gabriella, Isabella, William A., Christian, Aylssa, Sara (Ryan) and 7 great grand children. His mother, father and brother, James (Jim) Edge preceded him in death. Private Interment Mountain View/City of Auburn Cemetery



