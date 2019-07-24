Home

POWERED BY

Services
Columbia Funeral Home & Cremation Center
681 Columbia Blvd.
St. Helen's, OR 97051
(503) 397-1154
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Johnson Obituary
William F. Johnson William (Bill) F. Johnson, age 60, lived in St. Helens, Oregon for 26 years and died on July 2, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on June 9, 1959 to Richard and Marie in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bill met his wife Alice Smith, at Multnomah School of the Bible and they were married August 8, 1981. Bill and Alice have 2 married children, Nicholas D (Jennifer) Johnson in El Cajon, California and Katherine D (Jim) Browning in St Helens, Oregon. Survived by his wife, Alice; children, Nicholas (Jennifer) Johnson; Katherine (Jim) Browning; mother-in-law, Dianne; siblings, Lori Ann, Anita, Charlie and Connie; as well as nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marie; Gerald Johnson, stepfather; Thor McKay, nephew, Howard Smith, father-in-law and both paternal and maternal grandparents. Celebration of Life will be held September 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the home of Alice Johnson, 384 N 9 th Street, St Helens, Oregon. Donations can be sent to: Toys for Tots (Marine Corps) or your local Food Bank. Columbia Funeral Home & Cremation Center 681 Columbia Blvd, St Helens, OR 97051
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now