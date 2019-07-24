|
William F. Johnson William (Bill) F. Johnson, age 60, lived in St. Helens, Oregon for 26 years and died on July 2, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on June 9, 1959 to Richard and Marie in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bill met his wife Alice Smith, at Multnomah School of the Bible and they were married August 8, 1981. Bill and Alice have 2 married children, Nicholas D (Jennifer) Johnson in El Cajon, California and Katherine D (Jim) Browning in St Helens, Oregon. Survived by his wife, Alice; children, Nicholas (Jennifer) Johnson; Katherine (Jim) Browning; mother-in-law, Dianne; siblings, Lori Ann, Anita, Charlie and Connie; as well as nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marie; Gerald Johnson, stepfather; Thor McKay, nephew, Howard Smith, father-in-law and both paternal and maternal grandparents. Celebration of Life will be held September 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the home of Alice Johnson, 384 N 9 th Street, St Helens, Oregon. Donations can be sent to: Toys for Tots (Marine Corps) or your local Food Bank. Columbia Funeral Home & Cremation Center 681 Columbia Blvd, St Helens, OR 97051
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 24, 2019