William Fawcett Lincoln William F. Lincoln (Bill), 79 of Tacoma, WA, died on March 21, 2020, due to complications from a heart attack and recently diagnosed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. His loving partner Janet Ruud was by his side. Bill was born August 17, 1940, in Arlington, MA. He graduated from Arlington High School, received his B.A. summa cum laude from Franklin College (IN) in 1964, and earned his M.A. from Colgate Rochester Theological Center in 1967. In 1994, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Franklin College. Now recognized internationally as a pioneer in the field of conflict resolution, Bill found his calling in 1967 when he instinctively mediated a racial disturbance in Rochester, NY. For the next 60 years, he worked as a mediator, negotiator, educator, and trainer throughout the United States and in many other countries. He established The Lincoln Institute and founded the non-profit Conflict Resolution Research and Resource Institute in Tacoma. He is remembered for his unflagging pursuit of peace, his unfailing sense of humor, and his unlimited generosity and compassion toward everyone he met. Bill is survived by Janet, his partner of seven years; his children, Christine Blazis, Holly Lincoln, Josh Lincoln, and Katy McMahon; his nieces and nephews, George, Jenni, Jonathan, and Heather; and his cousin Carolyn. Bill was adoringly called Papa Bill by his grandchildren: Katelyn, Kristopher, Dennis, Leah, Alison, Gary, Alex, Morgan, Joey, and Noel, and his great grandchildren: Emma, Henry, Charlie, Logan, and "baby." Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and George A. Lincoln I, and his brothers George A. and David. A special thank you to the people at St. Joseph Medical Center, in Tacoma, for their loving care and support for over three decades and during Bill's final days. A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, in Tacoma, as soon as large gatherings are permitted. Bill's wishes were to be laid to rest on his 80th birthday, on Cape Cod, surrounded by his family in a celebration of his life and scattering of his ashes. Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Tacoma Peace Prize. https://tacomapeaceprize.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.