William Francis Nerin
January 26, 1926 - November 2, 2020
Gig Harbor, Washington - William Francis Nerin, 94, passed away on November 2, 2020, of natural causes. He was in the home he loved dearly in Gig Harbor, WA at the time of his passing.
William (Bill) Nerin spent his life committed to the service of others, firstly through his work as a Catholic Priest, and later as a professor for the University of Oklahoma in the field of human relations and family dynamics. Bill worked as a family therapist for 40 years, was an active campaigner and philanthropist dedicated to belief in social justice, and a loving member of the extended Nerin & Robertson family. He changed the lives of many through his commitment to humanity and dedication to the causes he cherished. The world is a better place as a result of his life, hard work, and kindness.
Bill's life began on January 26, 1926, in Indianapolis, IN. He spent his teenage years in St. Louis and lived in Oklahoma for over 30 years. Bill was ordained a Catholic priest serving in the Diocese of Oklahoma in 1951, where he worked diligently to support the community in which he served, advocating for reform to church spending to redirect funds to poor families in the congregation. In 1975, discontented with the funding of the Vietnam war and unable to reform the Church, Bill left the priesthood. Jesus remained an important role model in Bill's life as he transitioned into his career as a family therapist and subsequently as a professor. Through his work, Bill met his wife Anne Robertson, herself a clinical psychologist and family therapist, and they married in 1982. He and Anne moved to beautiful Gig Harbor from Tiburon, CA, in June 1990. Surrounded by the Puget Sound and their favorite golf course, they spent many days enjoying life in the Pacific Northwest with their friends and family, their beloved dog Daphne, and the nature they loved so much. He and Anne also enjoyed many world travels including overseas assignments for the University of Oklahoma, helping their students to live better and more connected lives. He was dedicated to his work eventually authoring several books on family dynamics and healing.
Bill enjoyed all sports, especially golf. He and Anne played on many iconic golf courses around the world. They often participated in tournaments as well. Many friends and family will remember Bill's robust laugh, his gentle and considerate character, his joie de vivre, his signature martinis, and the legendary "Cafe Pierre", a makeshift jazz club in his and Anne's Tiburon home where they hosted friends and family for cocktails, jazz and dancing the night away.
After 23 years of a wonderful life together, his beloved wife, Anne, died from melanoma in 2005. Bill kept a journal of his life from the discovery of cancer through Anne's death and his grieving thereafter. This part of his inner life is found in a book he authored, A Couple Faces Death: My Life After Anne: Growing in Acceptance and Peace. It is filled with poignant entries from his journal telling a story of their love in the process of dying. In the 10 months of Anne's journey to her last breath, their love transcended anything they had ever experienced.
In his later years, Bill dedicated himself to work on campaign finance reform, social justice and inclusion. He worked tirelessly to support those less fortunate. He was an avid supporter of the ACLU, believing in the power and importance of civil rights in the 21st century, campaigning for a better, more equitable and inclusive United States. As an active member of his community, Bill fervently fought for the rights of all. He dedicated much of his free time to social justice causes and has left most of his estate to support the charities he valued so highly.
He is survived by his 3 stepsons and their families: stepson Chris, daughter-in-law Laura, granddaughter Natalie and grandson Dash; stepson Marc, daughter-in-law Linda, and granddaughter Skye; stepson Perry and daughter-in-law Jale, and grandsons Clavey and Jordan; as well as his brother-in-law Tommy and sister-in-law Lissa, alongside many other loving friends. Bill's family also included his brother Novell, sister Celeste, niece Pat, and beloved grandsons Evan and Sean who passed before him. Bill will be missed by the family who loved him dearly, as well as by his local and global community of students, friends, beneficiaries, and causes he was so active in. Bill was a beacon of hope, integrity, kindness and compassion and his light will live on in those who knew and loved him.
The family will celebrate his life and memory at a private home celebration. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Bill to World Neighbors of Oklahoma City (https://www.wn.org/donate/
).