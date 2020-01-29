|
William Fredrick "Fred" Claridge William Fredrick "Fred" Claridge of Tacoma, Wash., passed away January 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born March 31, 1932 in Santa Monica, Calif., to Samuel Easton Claridge and Ruth Mabel Hartley. He was a devoted and loving husband and father of eight children. His career was in security and law enforcement, and he was involved in scouting. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2455 South 78 th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. A viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral at 11:00 a.m. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 29, 2020