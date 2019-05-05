William Glenn William "Bill" Glenn passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 22, 2019. He lived, loved and laughed for 86 years and then left on his final journey. Bill was born in the small town of Satsop Washington in July of 1932 as the oldest of five children to Albert and Mary Glenn. He attended Satsop Grade School and graduated from Elma High School in 1950. While in high school Bill met the love of his life, Janet Elofson. They married in 1954 and spent the next 64 1/2 years together. He is survived by his wife Janet, daughters Teri Glenn, Kristi Larson and Bobbie Angeline, grandchildren Nicholas Mundell, Stefani McKenty, Tony Nelson and Matt Larson, and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Bill are siblings Larry (Jean Marie) Glenn, Dan (Carleen) Glenn, Marilyn (Douglas) Sayan and sister-in-law Josephine Glenn. He was preceded in death by brother David Glenn. Dad We will miss you always and love you forever. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11th at 12:00pm at the Satsop Methodist Church in Satsop, Washington. Prior to the public celebration, a graveside service for immediate family will be held at 11:00am at the Satsop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Bill asked that memorials be made to: The Satsop Methodist Church P.O. Box 55, Satsop WA 98583

