|
|
William H. Dube William Herbert Dube was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 15, 2020. Bill was born on May 6, 1937 in Austin, Texas. He was a proud Texan and was a legendary Texas football and baseball star in high school and at the University of Texas. He played professional baseball for the formerly Kansas City Athletics. He married Joanne Grivas on September 11, 1959 in Houston, Texas. He also served his country in the US Army. After serving his term in the Army, he went into civilian life and had a hugely successful career in sales. He worked for Scott Paper, Avon, Fuller Brush and lastly retired from Brown and Haley in 2000. Bill was a devoted Christian man who loved the Lord, his family, his grandchildren and dear friends. He especially loved serving on the Board of the Northwest Baptist Seminary for many years. He enjoyed announcing the Tacoma Baptist High School basketball games. He is survived by his wife, Bettye Sue, daughters Diane Pearson and husband Joel, Susan Jackson and husband Scott, son Doug Dube, grandchildren Zach and wife Lauren Pearson, Jordan and wife Veronica Pearson, Connor and wife Taylor Jackson, Colton and wife Sarah Jackson, Caylee Jackson, Colby Jackson and 4 great grandchildren Navy, Brooks, Brody and Paisley Jackson. A memorial service will be held at Temple Baptist Church, Saturday, March 21st at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to Shasta Bible College, 2951 Goodwater Ave. Redding, CA. 96002.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020