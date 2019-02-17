William H. Reetz April 25, 1948 January 12, 2019 Born to William and Agnes Reetz, Bill grew up in NYC, Los Angeles and San Diego. He graduated from Cantwell High School in Montebello, CA, received his BA in Political Science from UCLA, then his JD from the University of Nebraska in 1974. Upon graduation, Bill moved to Seattle embracing all the Pacific NW has to offer: sailing, skiing, hiking, diving, climbing, etc. It was in Seattle that Bill began a long and fulfilling career as a title insurance attorney and also where he met his wife, Erin. After retirement Bill worked as a freelance consultant using his vast knowledge of real estate and title insurance matters. And while he thoroughly enjoyed his career colleagues, being a dad to Max and Molly gave him the greatest joy of all. He could not have been more proud of the young adults they have become and he shared this with anyone who would listen. Bill was a "city boy" at heart but he thoroughly enjoyed the beauty and nature of island life. Adventuresome sports gave way to a self-propelled lawn mower, deer-proofing his rose garden, lazy sunsets, sleeping in, and living life at a quieter pace. Retirement was brief but adventurous when he and Erin took two trips to Hawaii, another to Yellowstone, and a bucket list trip to France to see Chamonix/Mt Blanc, all in 2018. Dreams of future travel took a detour when Bill passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep. Bill will be deeply missed by his wife Erin, children Max and Molly, sister Susan Stout, brother Robert, nephews, nieces, his dear cousins and their families who Bill became very close to in the second half of his life, and his special island friends. We will miss his long stories, endless puns, those wine and scotch tastings, his holiday model train set up, trips with the Cosmos Group, and his giant heart of gold. A service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 2 p.m. at the Fox Island United Church of Christ, 726 6th Avenue, 98333. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged, as are long stories about Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bill's memory to the Great Peninsula Conservancy at www.greatpeninsula.org, or by mail at 423 Pacific Ave, Ste 401, Bremerton, WA 98337. Funds will be directed to the Camp Hahobas campaign. Please go to www.havenrest.com for more details about the service and the GPC.

