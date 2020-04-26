William "Bill" Henry Hammontree William H. Hammontree of Spanaway, WA died peacefully at Tacoma General Hospital with his loving family at his side on March 12, 2020. Born in Greenback, TN on August 9, 1938, Bill was the 3rd son of Grace & John Hammontree. He joined the Army Nat'l Guard in 1956 and active duty in 1957. He began his career as a Military Policeman, became an investigator and continued throughout his military career in police work. He was appointed a Warrant Officer in 1972 as a CID agent for the U.S. Army CID Command and retired in 1977 as a CWO-2. He served in Germany, Korea, France, Vietnam along with bases in VA, MD, GA and WA. During his tour of duty in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Bill met his wife, Alice, in Washington, D.C. and they were married in December 1961 in Portland, OR. After retirement, Bill pursued his education receiving a B.A. in Law & Justice from Central Washington University and a Master of Public Administration, City University, Seattle in 1984. While pursuing his education, he drove a school bus for Puyallup School Dist., security at the U.S. Dist. Court in Tacoma, built cabinets, remodeled his home, coached youth soccer, baseball and supported various youth activities. He then began another career investigating welfare fraud with DSHS in Tacoma & Seattle. He retired from his 2nd career in 2001. Bill was an active member of the Masonic Family. As father and grandfather, he served as Rainbow Dad for his daughter and 2 granddaughters and DeMolay Dad for his son. He is a Past Master of Phoenix Lodge #154 in Sumner and served as Secretary for 26 years, Past Patron of Guiding Star Chapter OES in Sumner and 33rd degree Mason of Tacoma Valley Scottish Rite. He served Grand Lodge as Grand Orator, District Deputy of the Grand Master and various committees as well as being Worthy Grand Patron of Washington OES in 2001. As WGP, he began a charity golf tournament in support of the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Program which continued for another 15 yrs. In fact, it is still continuing but in support of other charities. He was truly dedicated to this charitable program. Bill dedicated another 16 yrs. of his retirement to Scottish Rite as Secretary of Tacoma Valley. He was truly a "True Mason". Bill and Alice travelled throughout WA & the US via their motor home along with many years of camping with family and friends. Bill was a quiet and kind man, but he had a great sense of humor and always had a special joke or two to tell. He really liked people and enjoyed making new friendships. He was always ready to organize a get-together of friends & relatives. He thoroughly enjoyed golf, horseshoes and bowling. He never forgot his home state of Tennessee and always supported their teams, but was an avid supporter of the Seahawks & Mariners. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers; parents-in-law; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and 1 nephew. Survivors: His loving wife of 58 yrs., Alice; children, Cynthia (Todd) Sims & Gregory (Amy) Hammontree; 4 granddaughters, Kiasa, Brittany, Logan, Kyla; nieces, Judy, Sandy, Dena; nephew, Mike; sister-in-law, Sally; along with numerous great-nieces & nephews. He will be sorely missed. Services to honor Bill will be held at a later date. Arr: Fir Lane Memorial Park.

