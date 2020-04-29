William J Pederson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J Pederson Jr William J. Pederson Jr., 83, born Aug. 12, 1936, passed away April 14, 2020 in Tacoma, where he was a lifetime resident. He graduated from Stadium High School and served 4 years in the Navy. He had retired from the Bureau of Prisons. He was proceeded in death by his 1st wife Nancy P. Pederson and his 2nd wife Frances J. Pederson. Survivors include 2 brothers Michael Pederson (Joanne) and Richard Pederson (Sue) 2 children; Mark P. Pederson and Jean M. Brunstetter (Richard). Grandchildren; Heather Power (Brian), Richard Brunstetter III, Philip Brunstetter, and Richelle Brunstetter. He was buried on April 21, 2020 at the New Tacoma Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We are planning a memorial service in the future after the restrictions on social gatherings are lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved