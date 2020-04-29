William J Pederson Jr William J. Pederson Jr., 83, born Aug. 12, 1936, passed away April 14, 2020 in Tacoma, where he was a lifetime resident. He graduated from Stadium High School and served 4 years in the Navy. He had retired from the Bureau of Prisons. He was proceeded in death by his 1st wife Nancy P. Pederson and his 2nd wife Frances J. Pederson. Survivors include 2 brothers Michael Pederson (Joanne) and Richard Pederson (Sue) 2 children; Mark P. Pederson and Jean M. Brunstetter (Richard). Grandchildren; Heather Power (Brian), Richard Brunstetter III, Philip Brunstetter, and Richelle Brunstetter. He was buried on April 21, 2020 at the New Tacoma Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We are planning a memorial service in the future after the restrictions on social gatherings are lifted.

