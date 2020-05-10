William J. Ratigan
1931 - 2020
William J. Ratigan Bill was born June 15, 1931 in Valentine, Nebraska to William and Lucille Ratigan. He passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Oregon where he met Jane, his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years. He retired in 1972 after 20 years in the Air Force. He loved working on airplanes, building his own J-3 Cub which he flew regularly and won a couple air show trophies. He loved family, friends, traveling in his motor home and working on projects around his property. He is preceded in death by wife Jane, son Mike, brother Henry and both parents. He is survived by daughter Margie (Alan), three grandchildren Mike, Lori (Sean) and Alan III, his brother Ted from Yuma, AZ and sister Mary (Jim) from Kuna, ID. He touched many lives and will truly be missed. Services will be held at a later date and any memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
My condolences to Margie and Lori in their loss.
Rae Maddox
Friend
