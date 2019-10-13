|
|
William J. Rush William J. Rush of Gig Harbor, Washington, passed away on October 8, 2019 at age 85. He was born in Tacoma on May 11, 1934. William's parents, Sam and Paraskeva Rush moved from Ukraine to Tacoma. His father was a shoemaker and established the Bone Dry Shoe Store, making custom boots for the timber industry. As a graduate of Lincoln High School, College of Puget Sound and University of Washington School of Law in 1958, William began his career as a general practice attorney in sole practice on St. Helen's Avenue in Tacoma, before establishing the law firm known today as Rush, Hannula, Harkins and Kyler, LLP. As founding partner of the firm he was considered a pioneer in the practice of personal injury law, specializing in medical malpractice, personal injury and wrongful death. He was a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the American Board of Trial Advocates, Washington State Bar Association, Past President of the Tacoma-Pierce County Bar Association, and active with the Robert J. Bryan Inn of Courts. In 2010 The Washington State Bar Association named him Lawyer of the Year. He also served on the Board of Trustees at Charles Wright Academy. William married Patricia in December of 1961 and together they enjoyed over 57 years of marriage. They traveled each of the continents of the world with the company of friends and family. His favorite trip was going to the North Pole on a Russian icebreaker. Bill loved to snow ski, was a water-ski instructor at American Lake, played racquetball and handball and gardened. And no matter how busy he was, he was always on the sidelines of any sport his children were involved in. He and Patricia raised three children, Daniel John (deceased), Kimberly Jo (deceased) (David Jeschke) and Stephanie Paraskeva Glenn (Dave Glenn). They welcomed Charles Calder Anderson into their family during his high school years. He leaves his wife, one child, and four grandchildren Nicolas and Catherine Jeschke and Samantha and Daphne Glenn. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Ray and Orest, and his sister, Irene Ferris. The family would like to thank his three caregivers, Nancy Nduati, Lucy Wangari and Evelyn Gachau, Hospice nurse, Julie, and Dr. Stephen Kramp for their loving care of Bill during the last years of his life. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 16, in the Valley Chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers's Association, would be appreciated.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019