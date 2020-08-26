William "Bill" James Hogan William "Bill" James Hogan passed away peacefully August 16, 2020 in Puyallup, WA. He was 73 years old. Bill was predeceased by his mother Catherine Hogan, father Howard Hogan Sr. and brother Howard Hogan Jr. He is survived by his wife Janet Hogan, daughter Paula (Dave) Lorenz, daughter Brenda (Bob) Jarrett, brother John Hogan, brother Ed Hogan, sister Carol Hogan, two grandsons, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Waterbury, Connecticut to Howard and Catherine Hogan on October 4, 1946 where he grew up. He went to Saint Francis Xavier School through eighth grade then Croft High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1965 and was stationed at Long Beach, California on the U.S.S. Kearsarge for four years. Bill married Janet (Daniel) on August 22, 1970 and had two daughters. Bill joined the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 26 in 1976 where he worked until his retirement in 2006. Bill will be shown respect by the U.S. Honor Guard at a small private ceremony on Thursday, August 27, 2020 followed by a small private reception. Often on clear nights you could hear Bill say, "Look at the moon."



