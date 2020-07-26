1/1
William Joseph Cammel
1933 - 2020
William Joseph Cammel KOREAN WAR VETERAN USMC Bill, 87, passed away on July 20, 2020, after several years decline from Lewy body dementia. He was born in Blue Rapids, KS to Earl and Irene Cammel. He graduated from Clover Park High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 to serve in Korea. He later worked at the Fort Lewis Logistic Center for 35 years, until he retired. Bill married his first wife, Carol, and had two children, Mike and Sue. He later married his current wife Sharon, and brought her four children into the family in 1978. Bill was a lifelong member of the Elks and was Past Exalted Ruler of Lodge 2388 in Lakewood. He was an avid sports fan and huge Husky/ Seahawk football fan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Fran and sister Nancy, and his children, Mike and Sue. He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 42 years, four stepchildren, Kim, Tracy, Michelle and Don and his brother Jim. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to those at Pioneer Place Memory Care Center. To leave condolences and see full obituary, please visit www.tributes.com. Private services will be held at a later date.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 21, 2020
He was a civil servant, a Korean Theater vet, a father, Grandfather, never missed a day of work, played sports and loved them loudly. A history buff, went around to see civil war sites or any history he was on it. I will miss BC, my second dad.
Donald J Thomas
