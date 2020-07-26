Bill‘s passion and love of sports was more than met the eye. He and “the boys” would spend weekends up in the bleachers at the local high schools, he enjoyed following those who made careers and kept stats to share

Huskies! Hawks! Rainier’s, Mariners we’ll keep rooting for ya!

Devoted Grandfather- Bill loved his grand babies he took great pride in making sure they had all the needed items to be successful in any sport they were playing and a Snickers bar too!

I was lucky enough to spend the last 18 years calling Bill, Grandpa with my kids. This last year during visits we enjoyed hot cups of coffee, chocolate cake, French Fries and some wonderful stories - the best he could remember.

Grandpa Bill the memories you created will be shared and remembered forever. We Love You.



Thank You those at Pioneer Place - you are appreciated!





Brian

Family