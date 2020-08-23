William Kimberly "Kim" Brasier May 21, 1952 - May 21 2020 William Kimberly Brasier, "Kim", devoted Father, Son, and Friend passed away on May 21st, 2020 surrounded by his daughters at Northwest Hospital due to complications from novel virus COVID 19. Kim was born on May 21st, 1952 to Charles William "Bill" Brasier and Marion Long Brasier Robbins. He grew up in the North End of Tacoma overlooking the Puget Sound and his beloved Vashon Island. His summers were spent on Burton Beach (Vashon Island), and winters skiing at Crystal Mountain where he later served on the Ski Patrol. He graduated from Stadium High School, where he was active in student government and various varsity sports. Kim enjoyed all the pleasures of living in the Northwest and excelled at sports especially skiing on both water and snow. He loved fast cars, speed boats, croquet tournaments, volleyball on the beach, sailing, surfing, scuba diving, his American Federal Eagles Baseball team, and racing friends and family around Burton Loop in his go-carts. Kim received his appraiser license from the University of Washington and spent several years working for the family bank, American Federal Savings and Loan. He later worked at Carlson Formitec as a CFO. He served as a volunteer Search and Rescue diver for Pierce County, and loved spending time in and on the waters of the Puget Sound. Kim was married in August 1980 to Annette Brasier (Stanton) for 10 years, and together they raised 3 daughters. In October 1986, at the age of 34, Kim suffered a MCV Brain Aneurysm, which forever changed his life, rendering him a hemiplegic. Although he remained wheelchair bound for the remainder of his life, Kim's positive attitude, loving spirits and zeal for life never faltered. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. Kim was preceded in death by his brothers, Ladd Courtenay Brasier and Shawn Long Brasier; his father, C.W. "Bill" Brasier; mother, Marion Long Brasier Robbins and stepfather, Ron Robbins. He is survived by his daughters, Kaitlin Brasier-Mattingly (Ryan), Marion "Courtenay" Brasier, and Dian Trimble (Jason); his other mother, Roberta Brasier, and brothers, Christian Brasier and Fielding Brasier (Bethany). A wake for Kim will be held at Tacoma Yacht Club in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington or the charity of your choice
.