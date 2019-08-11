Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Greeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Bill" Greeley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Bill" Greeley Obituary
William "Bill" L. Greeley William "Bill" L. Greeley unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Aug 5, 2019. He was a Vietnam vet and a 46-year member of the SGI-USA. Bill is survived by his wife, Gloria Greeley; their three children Andy, Katy (Luke) and Devin (Kyema); and three grandchildren, Robin, Zoe and June. Memorial services are set for Sunday, Aug 18 at 2pm at the Tacoma Buddhist Center, 1610 S Mildred, Tacoma, WA, 253.582.8520. We miss him very much.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.