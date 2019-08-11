|
William "Bill" L. Greeley William "Bill" L. Greeley unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Aug 5, 2019. He was a Vietnam vet and a 46-year member of the SGI-USA. Bill is survived by his wife, Gloria Greeley; their three children Andy, Katy (Luke) and Devin (Kyema); and three grandchildren, Robin, Zoe and June. Memorial services are set for Sunday, Aug 18 at 2pm at the Tacoma Buddhist Center, 1610 S Mildred, Tacoma, WA, 253.582.8520. We miss him very much.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019