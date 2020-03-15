Home

William Lee Thomas Retired Senior Master Sargent, William L. Thomas passed away February 29, 2020. Born November 21, 1933 to Richard and Muriel Thomas in Spearfish, South Dakota, he is survived by his sons William and Robert, and granddaughter Annabella, as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews. Bill was a 27-year veteran of the USAF, and a GE employee who retired after 26 years. He will be remembered as a strong, warm-hearted and caring man. He supported various charities throughout his lifetime including with his volunteerism as a Webelos leader for the BSOA. In heaven he joins, among others, his beloved wife Thelma, his sisters Daisy and Sylvia, brother Dick and his parents. He will be greatly missed by family and many dear friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020
