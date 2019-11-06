|
|
William "Bill" Lewis Busch Oct. 23, 1918 - Nov. 01, 2019 William (Bill) Lewis Busch, of Lakewood WA, passed away on November 1, 2019. He was 101. Bill was born to the late Marion and Sarah Bush, on October 23, 1918, in Carterville, Illinois, He graduated from Taylorville High School in 1936. Bill was a member of the greatest generation and served in World War II with the Army Air Corps. He was in the Air Force for 28 years, serving in World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. During World War II (August 1943), Bill's aircraft was shot down and the entire crew had to bail out (above 20,000 ft). Bill landed in a field with a severely wounded shoulder. He was found and handed over to the Germans. Where he was placed in a POW camp until May of 1945. Bill rec'd the Purple Heart and Air Medal for his part in serving our country. Bill was preceded in death by his 8 (brothers & sisters) and his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Hall. Bill and Dorothy were married in 1945. They had 3 children, Dianna, Charles & Debrah. Whilecontinuing his career in the Air Force, Bill and Dorothy (and family) lived in many parts of the United States and the world: including Yokota, Japan Bill and Dorothy settled their family in Lakewood Washington. He was an avid golfer playing well into his 90's. He loved being with his family and friends; his wit, sense of humor and overall presence will be forever in our hearts. Bill was a member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Air Force Association (AFA). Bill is survived by his three children: Dianna Calhoun of Lakewood, WA, Charles Busch of Lakewood, WA & Debrah (Tad) Walker of Bend Oregon; 4 grandchildren (Michelle, Jared, Cameron & Samantha) and five great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery November 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2019