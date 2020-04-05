|
William Ludwig Bill was born March 2, 1935 in Tacoma to William and Marion Garness Ludwig. An avid outdoors man he lived in the Puget Sound region all his life. He passed away March 27, 2020. A graduate of Stadium High, Bill earned degrees in biology and chemistry from Pacific Lutheran College. In 1958 he graduated from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy. In 1958 he married his soul mate Janice Forrester and they shared nearly 62 years of marriage. In 1958 in partnership with his cousin David, Bill opened Ludwig's Pharmacy in Lakewood. The business operated as a fixture of the community until 1985. Bill finished his career at Rite Aid. Bill embraced retirement with gusto. He indulged his wide range of interests including tennis, oil painting, skiing, fly fishing, and fly tying. He was passionate about fly fishing and on the water at every chance. He was a member of Puget Sound Fly Fishers, Lakewood Racquet Club Jaguar and MG car clubs. He volunteered with The Literary Project, Habitat for Humanity, and was a board member and President of Greater Lakes Mental Health. Bill lived life to the fullest while cultivating old and new friendships always ready to lend a helping hand to others. Bill suffered a stroke in 2011 that changed his life. Unable to continue his regular activities he never complained and kept his sense of humor. A highlight of his week was his Saturday morning coffee at the Racquet Club. Bill was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church most recently attending St. Marks By the Narrows. Bill and Janice had two daughters Kirsten and Lisa who share many of their father's qualities. Their love and devotion during his long life were highlights of his life. Bill is survived by Janice, Kirsten Sanford (Larry), Lisa Thompson (Tom), grandsons Addison and Redden Thompson, sister Marjorie Carlson, nephews Jeff and Greg Carlson and their families. A celebrarion of life is pending. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pierce County Library Foundation, 3005 112th St. E, Tacoma, WA 98446 or The Emergency Food Network.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020