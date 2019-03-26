Home

William "Bill" Charles Matthiesen August 3, 1942 March 17, 2019 Original native of Mansfield, WA passed in his Spanaway home on Sunday at the age of 76 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife Shannon; children, Melissa, James, and Melynda with first wife Linda; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; two brothers, James and Robert; Shannon's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as prior wife Barbara, her son Shon, and his 3 children. Bill is preceded in death by parents Reuben and Clara Matthiesen and infant daughter, Jennifer. Bill will be laid to rest at the Mansfield Cemetery in Mansfield, WA today at 1:00pm. A celebration of life and potluck will be held on April 2 at 11:30am at the Puyallup Methodist Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 26, 2019
