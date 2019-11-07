Home

William McIntyre William D. McIntyre lost his battle with health issues on September 21, 2019 in a hospital in Portland. He has joined his parents, Will and Ruth McIntyre and his brother Richard, in Heaven. He leaves behind his brother Doug McIntyre, niece Caitlin and nephew Jason and many cousins. A celebration of his life will take place at the American Legion Hall in Seaside, Oregon, on November 9, 2019, from 12 to 4 pm. Bill resided in Seaside for the last 30-plus years where he enjoyed a surfer lifestyle and worked in construction. He was fondly known as Billy Mac and A Local Legend. Surf's Up Billy!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 7, 2019
