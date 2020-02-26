Home

William McMahon William Dean McMahon passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2020. He was born November 9, 1956. He was a volunteer fire fighter for 40+ years, when he retired in 2011. He was a member of the Lion's Club and helped with Troop 560. He was a truck driver for many years. He worked for Henry Holst & Son, Inco Express, PSI and Safeway. He is survived by his wife Marjory, his 2 sons Carl and Henry, daughter Kathryn, mother Hilary, aunt Eileen, brother Tim, and 9 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup March 14, 2020 from 11 to 3. The memorial will be March 28, 2020 at Orting Community Baptist Church in Orting at 10 am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020
