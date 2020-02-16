|
William Michael McComas Mike McComas from Sumner, WA passed away February 4th, 2020. Born September 27, 1948, Mike was a proud graduate from Orting High School (Class of 1967). He proceeded to Central Washington University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications in 1971 where he made many life-long friends. He was a longtime employee of the Boeing Company and worked in the Wing Responsibility Center. Mike is survived by his mother, Lefa McComas, son William Teague McComas, daughter-in-law Stephanie and grandchildren Collin and Kassidy who brought him much joy. He is also survived by brother Jim (Marilyn) McComas, sisters Patricia (John) Randolph, Marjorie Morgan, Sharon Bullion, and JoAnn (Darrell) Johnson . He has numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. "Bill" McComas and brother Jeffrey McComas. Mike touched so many lives and was cherished for his sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Celebration of his life to be held Sunday, February 23rd from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Mama Stortini's Fireside Room in Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020