William P. Harrison
1970 - 2020
William P. Harrison
January 1, 1970 - October 18, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - The Harrison family lost a son and brother far too early. Bill was an active young man growing up all over the world as the son of a proud military family. He played just about every sport and was a good student. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and he took particular pride in following University of Kentucky Basketball and University of Alabama Football. Bill received his high school diploma in 1988 and graduated from California State University, Chico in 1994 with a B.A.
Over the years, Bill struggled with addiction and alcoholism. After countless attempts at recovery, it was this disease that ultimately led to his death. His family and countless friends will miss him dearly. We love you son, brother, friend.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother Josie P. Harrison (2008) and is survived by his father LTG (RET.) William H. Harrison of University Place, WA and his brother Charles H. Harrison of Roseville, CA.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
