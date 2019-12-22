|
William P.A. Scheer July 1, 1935 - Nov. 23, 2019 Bill Scheer was born on Java, Dutch East Indies (Indonesia) and was living on Sumatra when the Japanese invaded n 1942. He spent 4 years in concentration camps before being repatriated to the Netherlands in January 1946. After graduating from the Horticultural Institute in Boskoop with a Bachelor of Natural Science degree, and serving in the Royal Dutch Marines, he immigrated to the United States in 1960. He worked in WSU Cooperative Extension in the area of commercial horticulture after completing his Master of Natural Sciences degree at PLU. In addition to many other accomplishments, he and a colleague started the Master Gardener Program, which is now international. Bill was honored at the 30 and 40-year anniversaries of the program. He worked internationally in Indonesia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, China and Europe. He retired in 1995 as Professor Emeritus. Bill had received a number of awards for his considerable accomplishments. His love was always forestry and he bought a farm in the early 1970's and began planting trees, which he continued doing as long as physically able. He was a life member of the Washington Farm Forestry Association and board member of the Family Forest Foundation. In later years he traveled extensively studying forestry. Bill will be remembered as a gracious gentleman with broad interests, a linguist, and a consummate family man. He is survived by loving wife, Judy, daughter Julie Scheer Johnson (Cris), grandson Spencer, granddaughter Mari, son Bill (Debra) and grandsons Jack and Andy, several nephews and cousins and a niece in Holland. Memorials may be made to the Family Forest Foundation (familyforestfoundation.org), Washington Master Gardener Foundation (mgfws.org), or . A celebration of Bills life will be held at Puyallup First Presbyterian Church, 412 W. Pioneer, Sunday, December 29th at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019