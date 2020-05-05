William Pederson
William John Pederson, Jr. August 12, 1936 - April 14, 2020 Bill was a lifetime resident of Tacoma, WA, graduated Stadium HS, Navy veteran, retired from Bureau of Prisons. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at the VFW and playing cards at various senior centers. Survived by children, Mark Pederson, Nick Pederson (Sherry), Jean Brunstetter (Richard). grandchildren, Heather, Richard, Philip, Richelle, Erika, Sean. As well as great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Owen. Also survived by brothers Michael (Joanne) and Richard (Sue) and nephew, Brian and niece Julie. He will be missed dearly by all.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2020.
