1/1
William R. "Bill" Wilson
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Puyallup, Washington - William R. "Bill" Wilson
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Puyallup, WA. on September 16, 2020. Born on April 1, 1926 in Olympia, WA. Graduate of Kent High School. WWII Navy veteran. Proud member of Puyallup Rose Society, Knights of Columbus and Holy Names Society. Former resident of Kent, WA.
Survived by his seven children: Monty(Cathy), Pat, Jim(Linda), Terry, Dennis(Heidi), Mary Ann and Trudy. Incredibly proud of his 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lena Kaelin Wilson; father Percy Sherman Wilson; mother Edna Lois (Heathers); granddaughter Heidi Wilson; and daughter-in-law Cheryl Forsythe-Wilson.
Public viewing on Sunday September 27, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church Sumner, WA. from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Private service and burial due to COVID-19 funeral restrictions.
A very sincere thank you to the MultiCare hospice team for their professional care and support.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

September 24, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brad Shaffer
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
