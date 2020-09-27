William R. "Bill" Wilson

April 1, 1926 - September 16, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - William R. "Bill" Wilson

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Puyallup, WA. on September 16, 2020. Born on April 1, 1926 in Olympia, WA. Graduate of Kent High School. WWII Navy veteran. Proud member of Puyallup Rose Society, Knights of Columbus and Holy Names Society. Former resident of Kent, WA.

Survived by his seven children: Monty(Cathy), Pat, Jim(Linda), Terry, Dennis(Heidi), Mary Ann and Trudy. Incredibly proud of his 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lena Kaelin Wilson; father Percy Sherman Wilson; mother Edna Lois (Heathers); granddaughter Heidi Wilson; and daughter-in-law Cheryl Forsythe-Wilson.

Public viewing on Sunday September 27, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church Sumner, WA. from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Private service and burial due to COVID-19 funeral restrictions.

A very sincere thank you to the MultiCare hospice team for their professional care and support.





