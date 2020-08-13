William Ross Estel, Jr William Ross Estel, Jr, 87, of Tacoma, WA went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Bill was born June 23, 1933 in Morgantown, West Virginia. He spent 23 years in the US Army, serving in Vietnam, retiring in Tacoma, WA at the rank of Master Sergeant. Bill was a valued and endeared member of the Faith Community Church in Tacoma. He was a very happy man who enjoyed his life. Survivors include his children C. DiAnn (Manuel) Morales of Albuquerque, NM, Allen (Libby) Estel of Gauley Bridge, WV, Tricia (Louis) Castaneda of Yakima, WA, and Lisa Rae of PA.; grandchildren Lucille Brasher, Quirino "Reno" Morales, Elizabeth (Eve) Coleman, Allen Estel, Angel Kuhta, Autumn Estel, Richard Castaneda, Ruben Castaneda, Ryan Estel and Amanda McAdams; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Raelee Estel. Bill will join Raelee at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA in a private ceremony with Military Honors.