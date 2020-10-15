1/1
William Schmechel
1944 - 2020
William Schmechel
October 1, 2020
Brown's Point, Washington - We will miss you. William Donald Schmechel, a wonderful and brave man, lost his 4-year battle with cancer on October 1, 2020. Born in Tacoma in 1944, he was a graduate of Seattle and Western Washington Universities, a Vietnam War veteran, and had a long, productive career as a C.P.A.. Bill was on the board of the Pt. Defiance Zoo, loved animals, the outdoors, and skiing, and was kind to all who knew him. His greatest depth of love was for his family and friends, to whom he was endlessly loyal. Bill was patient, generous, and funny, and was known to regularly bear gifts, puns, and corny jokes. He is survived by: his wife of 40 years, Christine; daughters Gretchen Kruger and Gail Gove; son-in-laws Mark Kruger and Jordan Young; grandchildren Ava, Hank, and Louise; sisters Terry Allen and Lorie George; and niece Lori. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Bill can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

