1/1
William (Bill) Sexton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Sexton
October 6, 1931 - October 8, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - William Alan Sexton (Bill), was born October 6, 1931 in Chehalis, WA. and passed away, October 8, 2020.
He leaves his wife Neva, she called him her "cookie man", his daughter Terri, son in law Bart, and daughters, Kristi, Julie and Lori, brother in law Monte was his dear friend. Bill deeply loved his wife and best friend Neva of 43 years, and his children, family and friends. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, brother in-law, uncle, and mentor. Bill loved growing dahlias post retirement from Aversano's in Sumner, Wa., owned by he and his wife Neva. His dahlia garden was a joy and hobby in life; showering friends and family with beautiful bouquets. He treasured his many ribbons earned in the Puyallup state fair. Bill will be deeply missed by all. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill Sexton can be made to The MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup, Wa. via this email: annualgiving@multicare.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel
15124 Main St
Sumner , WA 98390
(253) 863-6332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
What can one say about someone had such an impact on you in your early adult life? We had many good chats in the prep kitchen, visits thru the years and his words of advice help me still today. Bill and Neva are very loved by my daughters and myself. They hired me when opening Aversano's and although time and distance kept us apart we never lost touch. Our sympathy, comfort of memories, and love are with you Neva, and family.
Kathy Hallstrom
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved