William "Bill" Sexton

October 6, 1931 - October 8, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - William Alan Sexton (Bill), was born October 6, 1931 in Chehalis, WA. and passed away, October 8, 2020.

He leaves his wife Neva, she called him her "cookie man", his daughter Terri, son in law Bart, and daughters, Kristi, Julie and Lori, brother in law Monte was his dear friend. Bill deeply loved his wife and best friend Neva of 43 years, and his children, family and friends. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, brother in-law, uncle, and mentor. Bill loved growing dahlias post retirement from Aversano's in Sumner, Wa., owned by he and his wife Neva. His dahlia garden was a joy and hobby in life; showering friends and family with beautiful bouquets. He treasured his many ribbons earned in the Puyallup state fair. Bill will be deeply missed by all. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill Sexton can be made to The MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup, Wa. via this email: annualgiving@multicare.org





