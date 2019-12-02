|
William Suprunowski William A Suprunowski Born 02/13/1958-Died 11/16/2019. Bill loved his boat, fishing, hunting and his family. Bill leaves behind his wife of 34 years Tammy, Daughter Theresa (Raul), Son's William jr (Lori) and Joseph. Father Henry, Sisters Jean Ann (Ron) and Janet, Brother Jon (karen), Grandchildren Mina, William and Armondo. Preceded in death Mother Irene and daughter Victoria. Graveside Service will be held at 1 pm on 12/06/2019 at the Sunset Memorial Park Port Orchard following reception at Rill Chapel Life Tribute Center at 1151 Mitchell Ave. Port Orchard.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 2, 2019