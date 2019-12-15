Home

William Wydra William "Bill" Wydra, 77, of Tacoma, passed away Nov 21, 2019. A lifelong Tacoma resident, Bill is a former USMC member, avid car enthusiast, Elvis fan, and Tacoma Rainiers supporter. Bill retired from Pierce Transit after 30 yrs of service. Bill is survived by Barbara his wife of 33 yrs; children Jason, Nick, Kymley, Aaron; grandkids Gracelyn, Jacob, Jack; siblings Danny, Diane. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Wally & June Wydra, and "best friends" Amber, Bear, Abby, Snoopy, Peg, & Tiger. Following Bill's wishes, no funeral service planned.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019
