Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie James Colvin


1935 - 2019
Willie James Colvin Obituary
Willie James Colvin 3/27/1935 - 7/24/2019 James was born in Northport Alabama March 27, 1935. At the age of 84 due to a short illness, he passed away on July 24, 2019. He joined the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of service. After retiring from the service, he became a very successful businessman. During his time as a businessman he was well known for his philanthropic endeavors. He inspired, coached and gave to many people, never expecting anything in return. He also retired from Western State Hospital. While working there he earned an A. A. in Social Services/ Mental Health. He is preceded by his parents, Jonah and Sarah Colvin and his brother Walter Colvin. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jutta Colvin. Daughters LySander Collins (Jerome) and Senora Donnelly-Colvin (Steve). Two sons Lamont Bush and Christopher Bush, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, two sisters Sarah Richardson (Samuel), Bobbie, and two brothers Jimmy Colvin (Gwen) and Johnny Colvin. We would like to give a special thanks to Retsil Veterans Home, Franciscan Hospital and Harrison Medial Center- your kindness and thoughtfulness will not be forgotten. The viewing will be held on August 1, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM Mountain View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood WA 98499.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 30, 2019
