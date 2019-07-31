News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie James Colvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie James Colvin Obituary
Willie James Colvin 3/27/1935 - 7/24/2019 Viewing- August 1, 2019, 3:00 - 5:00 Mountain View Funeral Home. 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood WA 98499. Funeral Service - August 2, 2019, 10:00 am Mountain View Funeral Home - Aspen Chapel, 4100 Stelilacom Blvd. SW Lakewood WA 98499. Burial- August 5, 2019, 9:00 am, full military ceremony Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent WA 98042. We would like to give a special thanks to Retsil Veterans Home, Franciscan Hospice and Harrison Medical Center- your kindness and thoughtfulness will not be forgotten.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Funeral Home
Download Now