|
|
Willie James Colvin 3/27/1935 - 7/24/2019 Viewing- August 1, 2019, 3:00 - 5:00 Mountain View Funeral Home. 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood WA 98499. Funeral Service - August 2, 2019, 10:00 am Mountain View Funeral Home - Aspen Chapel, 4100 Stelilacom Blvd. SW Lakewood WA 98499. Burial- August 5, 2019, 9:00 am, full military ceremony Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent WA 98042. We would like to give a special thanks to Retsil Veterans Home, Franciscan Hospice and Harrison Medical Center- your kindness and thoughtfulness will not be forgotten.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 31, 2019