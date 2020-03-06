|
|
Willie Trotter July 30, 1930 - February 24, 2020 Army- Retired SFC-E7. Willie served as a Hawk Maintenance Chief. His medals included: NDSM W/OLC, UNSM, KSM, GCMDL (5 awards), AFE (Korea), MS/MN Badge 1st Class. He was born in Monticello, AR. by Mary and Garfield Trotter, raised in Key West, FL. and graduated from Douglas High School. His family will miss him deeply and forever love him. He leaves behind his wife, Emmy (Irmgard) Trotter, brother Jessie Trotter, and children Willie Jr., Rita, Freddie, Glancy, Tammie and many grandchildren, nephews and a niece. His ceremony will be March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98402. You are invited to join the celebration of Willie's life after the ceremony at the AMVET Post 1 at 5 p.m. 5717 S. Tyler St. Tacoma, WA. 98409.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2020