|
|
Wilma Christianson Wilma Jane Christianson was born in Wabash, IN on February 14, 1939 to Raymond and Velma Craig. She entered heaven on September 7, 2019 while residing in Yuma, AZ. She loved life, her family and friends. Was passionate in caring for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a life long worker in the grocery industry and loved all types of crafting from ceramics to jewelry making. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and youngest son William "Billy" Christianson. She is survived by her husband James Christianson, daughter Sherry Porter (Karl), son James Christianson (Rosa), daughter Tina Rozzano (Rodney). Grandchildren Michael Christianson (Kathy) Thomas Porter (Wendy) Brandon Wolf, Juanita Dahl (Justin) Kelsey Volk (Cody). Great Grandchildren Davis, Emily, Summer, Kennedy and Olivia. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Yuma, AZ.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 23, 2019