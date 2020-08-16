1/1
Wilma Edland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Edland Wilma was a caring, loving, and compassionate person. She always had a smile on her face and she was always there to help others. She enjoyed fishing up in Alaska with her husband, Ed, and enjoyed shopping with her sister, also known as her best friend. She also enjoyed having family dinners with her nephew, niece, and great niece and great nephew. She loved taking trips to Laughlin and Reno. She loved to knit and read in her spare time and loved being outside. Wilma is preceded in death by her mother, Louise, and father, Art Nelson, her husband, Ed Edland, and great geat nephew, Bradley. She's survived by her sister, Shirley Smith, nephew Todd (Laurie) Smith, great niece Angie, great nephew Brad, and great great nephew, Linkyn Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved