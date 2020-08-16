Wilma Edland Wilma was a caring, loving, and compassionate person. She always had a smile on her face and she was always there to help others. She enjoyed fishing up in Alaska with her husband, Ed, and enjoyed shopping with her sister, also known as her best friend. She also enjoyed having family dinners with her nephew, niece, and great niece and great nephew. She loved taking trips to Laughlin and Reno. She loved to knit and read in her spare time and loved being outside. Wilma is preceded in death by her mother, Louise, and father, Art Nelson, her husband, Ed Edland, and great geat nephew, Bradley. She's survived by her sister, Shirley Smith, nephew Todd (Laurie) Smith, great niece Angie, great nephew Brad, and great great nephew, Linkyn Smith.



