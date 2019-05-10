|
Wilma Mae Ebhard Wilma Mae Ebhard age 85, of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1934, in Olympia, Washington. Predeceased by her parents, sisters Opal Lagergren and Marlene Pillios, brother Andrew Gunselman, nieces Terry, Diane, Sharon Rae and grandson Joshua. Wilma leaves to cherish her memory; her husband Eugen Ebhard of forty-one years. Beloved Mother of Mary Stovall (William), Ted Birdsall (Deborah), and Quinn Hannah (Linda) and Beloved Wilma to Irene Bruckberger (Richard) and Eric Ebhard (Sharna). Cherished grandmother of Justin Stovall (Kelley), Ashleigh Witmer (Will), Karson Hannah, Brandon Birdsall, Hailey Birdsall, Daniela and Melanie Bruckberger, Shelby, Sonny and Amelia Ebhard. Great grandmother "Oma" of Ella and Roman Stovall, Georgia and Reese Witmer, Morgan Cierra Ford Reese; several nieces and nephews. Many friends and neighbors whose lives have been blessed by her love, kindness and humor. Arrangements under the direction of Hennessey Funeral Home, Spokane Valley, Washington. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Lakewood, Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 10, 2019