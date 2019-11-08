|
Wilma Marie Sicade Passed on November 3, 2019. Born in Hoisington, Kansas September 1, 1922, Wilma lived in Kansas until 1945. While working as a telephone operator in Great Bend, Kansas, she met C. Stann Sicade, Jr, who was serving in the Army Air Corps. Wilma and Stann married in 1945. After the war they moved to Tacoma, Washington and Wilma continued her work as a telephone operator until the birth of her first son in 1954. Wilma and Stann lived in various places following Stann's job with the government, before retiring to Spanaway, Washington in 1991. After Stann's death in 2012, Wilma moved to Pouslbo, where she enjoyed life with her family and friends. Wilma is survived by her three children, C. Stann Sicade III of Graham, Robert Lane Sicade of Bainbridge Island, and Lynn Marie Sicade of Maryland, and her two sisters, Wanda Laakeniemi of Sutherland Ore, and Clarice Kaba of Wichita, Kansas Wilma will be buried at Cushman Cemetery on Puyallup Tribal grounds on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at one PM. The family greatly appreciates your kind thoughts but gifts and donations are not necessary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2019