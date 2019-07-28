Home

Tacoma Mausoleum & Mortuary
5302 S JUNETT ST
TACOMA, WA 98409
(253) 474-9574
Wilma Niosi Obituary
Wilma Niosi Wilma Niosi passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019, after a 9 month battle with cancer. Mom was born on July 8, 1937 in Fiume, Italy.She is survived locally by Leo, her husband of nearly 57 years, 2 sons Jeffrey and Titian (Namita), her sister Leda, nephews Corey (Jennifer) and Chaney (Carol), and 5 great nieces/nephews.She also has many close relatives in Italy and Croatia. For more information on Wilma's life, please visit www.tacomamausoleum.com. Per mom's wishes, there will be no memorial service, but we will have a remembrance of her life for family and close friends sometime in August.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019
