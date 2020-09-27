Wilma Tipton
April 30, 1936 - September 10, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Wilma M. Tipton passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 to be embraced in the loving arms of her Savior. She was born on April 30, 1936 to Leo and Vernie Kamp in Laurel, Montana. Raised on the family farm near Laurel with her three sisters and one brother Wilma attended local schools. She was the valedictorian of the Laurel High School class of 1954.
Working in Billings after high school and attending Eastern Montana College she soon met the love of her life, Vern (aka Chub) Tipton. Vern and Wilma dated for a time and were soon engaged. A popular song of the day - "Wake the Town and Tell the People" was a favorite they enjoyed. They were married on October 29, 1955.
When Vern graduated from Eastern they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where their first child, Michael, was born. The young family then moved to Dillon, Montana in 1958. Their second child, Jo Ellyn, was born in 1963. The couple made many life-long friends during their eight-year stay in Dillon.
In 1966 the family moved to Auburn, Washington. Wilma worked outside the home, spending the majority of her career employed at the Sprenger Insurance Agency in Auburn. During those years the family spent many summer vacations on trips back to Montana to see family and friends. Vern and Wilma also enjoyed boating on the Sound and playing bridge with friends. They were original Seahawk season ticket holders in 1976.
In 1979 they moved to Browns Point in Tacoma. Their entire family enjoyed many memorable times there together, watching the Fourth of July airshows and spending holidays eating the wonderful meals Wilma had prepared – she was a great cook.
In retirement Wilma and Vern enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, vacationing in Mexico and attending both Husky and Seahawk football games. Although busy in retirement they continued to make attendance and support of their grandchildren's activities a priority.
Wilma loved her family, instilling in her children the same values she'd come to know as a hard-working farm girl in Montana. She cherished her husband during their 58 years of marriage, lovingly fulfilling her role as caregiver during his last months.
Wilma was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Auburn for 54 years. She had a strong faith and a deep love for the people of Messiah. She celebrated the baptismal anniversaries of her children and grandchildren by baking them their 'cake of choice' each year; eventually baking well over 300 cakes. She enjoyed Bible studies and frequently went on trips with the Senior Actioneers group at church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Vernie Kamp, her sister Leona Rood and her husband Vernon Tipton. She is survived by two sisters, Jane Minch and Sharon Brockway, her brother Leo Kamp, son Mike (Patti) Tipton, daughter Jo (Rod) Menck, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for the family at Messiah in October. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice
. Wake the Town and Tell the People, Chub and Willie are together again!