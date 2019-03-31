Harriet Wilma Van Buren Harriet Wilma Van Buren died peacefully on February 28, 2019, after living a very full 83 years, almost 65 of those with her husband and companion John Van Buren. Those who knew her, experienced Harriet's indomitable spirit, insatiable curiosity, ever-present smile and lifelong interest in the arts, sciences and travel. Born in 1935, the third of five children of Swedish immigrants, she and her family later moved from Chicago, IL, to Corvallis, OR. While a student at Oregon State University, she met John and after he received his degree, they started life together with the US Army for two years in MA and GA. After serving, they moved to Longview, WA, where they lived for almost 40 years and raised four children. Harriet believed strongly in women's rights including equal pay, was a dedicated member of the League of Women Voters, and enjoyed many other pursuits. With her children grown, Harriet returned to OSU commuting weekly to Corvallis, and earned a BS degree in Microbiology in 1986. After John retired, they moved to Tacoma, WA, where she joined an auditioned chorus, and they supported Tacoma Opera, Tacoma Symphony Orchestra, Northwest Sinfonietta, and local theater and dance. In 2002, they moved to their beloved waterfront home on Vashon Island, WA. Throughout their later years in Longview and up until 2017, they travelled the world together from South Africa to Bolivia to Viet Nam, often treating their children, grandchildren and extended family to vacations in Italy, Mexico, Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest. The last four years of her life she suffered from dementia, finally succumbing to pneumonia. Harriet is survived by her husband John Van Buren of Tacoma, WA; daughter Julie Van Buren of Asheville, NC; son Kenneth Van Buren (Teresa Urquhart) of University Place, WA; son Brian Van Buren (Suzanne Rutkowski) of Vashon, WA; daughter Carrie Van Buren (Joel Hille) of Vashon, WA; grandchildren Nicholas Rice, Benjamin Van Buren, Madeline Hille, Annika Hille and Baker Van Buren; sister Carol Parsons of Cummings, GA; sister Susan Valenti of University Place, WA; sister-in-law Betty Van Buren of University Place, WA; and many nieces and nephews. In remembrance of her, the family asks that any donations be made to organizations supporting women's education, health and voting rights.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019